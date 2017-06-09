Man charged in shooting that injured boy, 6

- Police in Wilmington, Delaware have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy in critical condition.

41-year-old Chelsea Outlaw was arrested Thursday afternoon in New Castle. Outlaw, who police say has an extensive arrest record , has been charged with, two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of 2nd degree assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near 6th and Spruce Streets. 6-year-old Jashown Banner was struck in the head by gunfire, and remains in critical condition.

Outlaw was arraigned Friday morning and is being held on $2 million cash bond.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 Jashown and his mother were getting into a car when they were shot. Jashown's mother suffered a cut to her arm in the incident .