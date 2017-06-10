NJ town holds 'Pasquale Solidarity Walk,' promotes parental responsibility for violent children

- The community of Clayton, New Jersey saw an outpouring of support Saturday night. Dozens gathered outside Borough Hall in a show of solidarity, joining family members of Autumn Pasquale.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy killed her for her bicycle and left her body in a recycling bin in 2012. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The walk took place, in part, to raise awareness for "Autumn’s Law,” which would hold parents accountable for ignoring signs of violence in their children.

Community members are also angry about a recent home invasion in their town. They say juveniles were involved in that crime as well.

"This is what represents Clayton,” one community member told Fox 29. “Good families coming out. When there's a need, we respond to it. It's a very tight knit community that was devastated about what happened to Autumn. And we can't even explain what the community feels like after this happened. A second time where violent action was taken."

Autumn's family has created an online petition for support of the law.