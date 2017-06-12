Man charged in crash that killed Port Richmond mother, injured son

- Philadelphia Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a crash that left a mother dead and her young son injured. Police now say the driver was driving under the influence.

Police have charged Ryan McHugh, 39, with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault, accidents involving death, involuntary manslaughter, and other related charges.

Police say McHugh was driving northbound on Aramingo Avenue on Saturday night, crossing Tioga Street, when his car went up onto the sidewalk striking a 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son, and then hitting a light pole.

The woman, later identified as Rosa Rojas, was trapped under the 2003 Dodge Durango, and her son, Jaden, was struck and pushed out of the path of the car.

Rojas was taken to Hahnemann Hospital by medics, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Jaden was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital with leg injuries and was listed in stable condition.

McHugh was arrested at the scene and taken to Episcopal Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.