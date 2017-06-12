Warrant issued for suspect in shooting of father, 2-year-old son

WANTED: Revoire Harris (left) is wanted in the shooting that injured 2-year-old Pryce Johnson (right) and his father.

- Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a shooting that injured a father and his 2-year-old son.

Revoire Harris is wanted in the double shooting that occurred back on the night of May 19th on the 3300 block of Malta Street.

Police say Harris and another unidentified male rode by a home on the block on bikes and said “This is our block,” before opening fire on the victims.

The 25-year-old victim was shot once in his right knee, and his 2-year-old son was struck four times in the back.

The suspects then fled from the scene on bikes.

Further investigation led to detectives identifying Harris as one of the suspects, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Revoire Harris is asked to please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 Det. Dusak#7605 /Det. Somogyi #608, or call 911.