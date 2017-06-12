Philadelphia School District dismissing students early Tuesday due to heat

Posted: Jun 12 2017 02:47PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 03:06PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - All Philadelphia School District schools will be dismissing early Tuesday, June 13th, due to the excessive heat in the forecast.

Schools will dismiss students at noon Tuesday, and all after-school activities, including athletics and professional development.

Parents can check on the district’s website or Information hotline, 215-400-INFO (4636), for more details.

Tuesday is expected to be the third straight day the city sees highs in the 90s, with a forecasted high of 96 degrees. 

The Philadelphia School District dismisses students for the summer June 20th. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories