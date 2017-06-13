April Kauffman's widower arrested in Egg Harbor Twp.

- Local and Federal authorities executed a search warrant at the business and home of Dr. James Kauffman, the husband of late Atlantic County radio host April Kauffman.

The prosecutor’s office stated that they were investigating all leads pertaining to suspected criminal activity.

While executing the warrant Tuesday morning, authorities say Dr. Kauffman displayed a Ruger 9mm handgun, and a short standoff ensued. A hostage negotiator was able to talk Kauffman into surrendering to police.

Kauffman was taken into custody and placed into the Psychiatric Intervention Program for monitoring and was placed under arrest.

Kauffman has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point bullets and obstruction of the administration of law.

Authorities say their investigation will continue based on information obtained during the search and other leads.

April Kauffman was found shot dead in her Linwood, New Jersey home in May of 2012. Prosecutors say Tuesday's search was not related to April's death.

Dr. Kauffman's attorney, Edwin Jacobs, tells FOX 29 he has not yet seen the search warrants to determine what they are looking for, and will have further comment later.