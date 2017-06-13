Bear captured in New Britain Township

- A bear has been captured in New Britain Township and is being relocated, police say.

According to New Britain Township Police Department, residents called and complained that a bear was wandering around.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission set up a trap yesterday and caught the bear a short time later. The bear has been named “Yogi.”

Police say the bear appeared to be a younger bear, and was not as big as it may seem in the photos.

Yogi will be released somewhere up north, according to police.

"Bear sightings have been on the news for the Central Bucks area as far back as June 1st; including Doylestown, Chalfont and New Britain. This bear was seen earlier in the day and the trap was dropped shortly thereafter. The bear was captured quickly in this case," the department wrote on Facebook.