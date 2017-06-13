Skimming device suspected at self-checkout line in grocery store

- Police in Solebury Township are investigating the discovery of an electronic skimming device in the checkout line of a food store.

Officers suspect a card skimming device was placed on a self-checkout debit/credit machine at the Giant Food Store in Logan Square off Route 202.

Police are asking customers of the store to check their financial accounts after they received a number of reports of unauthorized purchases on cards.

It is believed that this skimming device was in place sometime between June 1 and June 10, 2017.

Anyone with information about the case, or with suspicious activity on their accounts is urged to contact police.

Police across Bucks County are currently investigating a number of incidents involving skimming devices.