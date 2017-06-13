Police ID stepfather charged in death, sex assault of 1-year-old

Related Headlines Stepfather arrested in death, sex assault of boy

- Philadelphia Police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the death and sexual assault of his infant stepson.

Saleem Salaam will face multiple charges including murder, in the death of a 1-year-old boy who he identified as his stepson.

The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on the 1700 block of S. Conestoga Street in Southwest Philadelphia for a report of an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived on scene they were met by a 24-year-old who stated that the 1-year-old boy was upstairs and unresponsive.

Officers and Fire Personnel found the child lying on the floor without a pulse, and paramedics transported the child to CHOP, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Doctors at the hospital noted multiple bruises on the child and signs of sexual assault.

Salaam identified himself to police as the victim's stepfather, and was transported to the Special Victims Unit for further investigation.