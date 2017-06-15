Rashaun Sligh tries out for undefeated Philadelphia Soul

- Thursday is the big day for Rashaun Sligh, who has been camping outside of the Philadelphia Eagles facility hoping for a tryout, as he tries out for the Philadelphia Soul!

Thursday, Rashaun signed a one-day tryout contract to show off his skills a Philadelphia Soul practice at the Wells Fargo Center.

On his way into practice this morning, Sligh said he was not nervous, and that he slept very well the night before.

Rashaun spent a large part of the morning running routes against defenders and showcasing his skills in front of the Soul coaching staff.

Sligh was approached by Philadelphia Soul co-owner Cosmo DeNicola on Good Day Philadelphia Wednesday, and was offered him an opportunity to tryout for the city’s Arena League Football Team!

DeNicola says the team is looking for a new wide receiver after losing one of their players to injury in their last game.

The Soul are currently 8-0 and looking to build on a 15-game winning streak that dates back to last season.

Sligh is a former Northeast High School graduate and Temple player who lost his last two years of eligibility due to transfer rules. Because he missed those two years, he has no agent and no current scouting tapes.