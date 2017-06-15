Wanted: Man sought in Northeast Philly arson

- Philadelphia Police have identified a man who is wanted in connection with an arson fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

35-year-old John Copes is wanted for arson after police say he set fire to the home of an ex-significant other.

The fire broke out on the 1700 block of Brill Street Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find a wooden deck on the property engulfed I flames, and quickly moved to evacuate 3 adults and 4 children who were inside of the home.

Responding police officers were able to extinguish the fire as the Philadelphia Fire Department arrived on scene.

The Fire Marshall responded to the scene, as police learned there had been previous threats made by a former significant other of one of the residents. Later, a gas can was found on the property.

Anyone with information about Copes whereabouts is asked to contact police.