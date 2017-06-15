VIDEO: Elderly woman thrown to ground in purse snatching

- Philadelphia Police are looking to identify a woman they say robbed an elderly woman as she walked down the street in Mayfair.

The incident occurred back on June 1, around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Battersby Street and Tyson Avenue.

Police say an 82-year-old woman was walking down the street while being followed by the suspect.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect approached the victim from behind, taking her pocketbook, and throwing the victim to the ground.

The suspect then fled, and was last seen running south on Battersby Street, and the west on Disston Street.

The victim suffered a scrape to her elbow during the incident.

The suspect has been described by police as a Hispanic female, standing 5’5” with a heavy build and shoulder length hair.