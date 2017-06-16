Suspect sought in Holmesburg funeral home assault that left suspect with broken ribs

- On Wednesday, June 14, shortly after 8 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a radio call of a robbery on the 4100 block of Decatur Street in Holmesburg.

Once on location, police discovered a 66-year-old man being treated by medics. Upon further investigation, police learned that the complainant was followed into his garage by a black man wearing a black and white striped shirt.

The suspect fled fifteen minutes later, crossing the street and going west on Decatur toward Frankford Avenue, appearing to be carrying items.

The victim was treated for numerous injuries, including four broken ribs, multiple stitches to his face and a concussion.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin black man in his 30s with facial hair wearing a black and white striped shirt with red writing on it, long pants and blue sneakers.

Police have noted ‘robbery’ as a motive for the alleged crime. The investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detective Division.