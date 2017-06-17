Troopers arrest man for New Castle gas station robbery

- Delaware State Police have arrested a Newark man for the robbery of a local area gas station.

On Friday, June 16, around 12:30 p.m., a white male suspect wearing a white and black striped hooded sweatshirt entered the Super Fuel Gas Station and Convenience Store located at 3006 New Castle Avenue and approached the clerk. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money to him.

The suspect fled from the store in a red Kia Sportage on Memorial Drive. As troopers canvassed the area, the suspect vehicle matching the description was observed at a nearby motel unoccupied in the parking lot.

Troopers secured the area, observed the suspect attempting to leave and quickly took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Brandon Button, of Newark. After further investigation, troopers located additional evidence linking him to the robbery of the gas station.

Button was arrested and charged with robbery of the second degree. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of the $1000.00 secured bond.