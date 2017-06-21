Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties

- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Philadelphia and several surrounding counties until early Wednesday afternoon as a small line of storms moves through the area.

The following counties will remain under the warning until 5:28 p.m.

Burlington, NJ

Camden, NJ

Gloucester, NJ

Bucks, PA

Chester, PA

Delaware, PA

Montgomery, PA

Philadelphia, PA

The storms have the potential to bring strong winds, heavy downpours, and lighting.

