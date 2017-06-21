Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Philadelphia and several surrounding counties until early Wednesday afternoon as a small line of storms moves through the area.
The following counties will remain under the warning until 5:28 p.m.
- Burlington, NJ
- Camden, NJ
- Gloucester, NJ
- Bucks, PA
- Chester, PA
- Delaware, PA
- Montgomery, PA
- Philadelphia, PA
The storms have the potential to bring strong winds, heavy downpours, and lighting.
