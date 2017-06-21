Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties

Posted: Jun 21 2017 04:40PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 05:50PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Philadelphia and several surrounding counties until early Wednesday afternoon as a small line of storms moves through the area.

The following counties will remain under the warning until 5:28 p.m.

  • Burlington, NJ
  • Camden, NJ
  • Gloucester, NJ
  • Bucks, PA
  • Chester, PA
  • Delaware, PA
  • Montgomery, PA
  • Philadelphia, PA

The storms have the potential to bring strong winds, heavy downpours, and lighting.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest forecasts. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories