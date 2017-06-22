Join Bob Kelly In Support of Norristown Police

Join "Good Day Philadelphia " traffic reporter Bob Kelly at the Thomas Barone Memorial Car Show, Sunday, September 3rd, 11am to 30pm, at the Norristown Maenner-chor Club, 920 Haws Avenue in Norristown, PA.

This premier car show supports the Norristown Police Thomas Barone Scholarship Fund, FOP #31. Thomas Barone is the only officer in the history of the Norristown Police Force to be killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic dispute.

Professional judges give awards for Excellence to Top 40 and Best in Class and one Best in Show. Last year there were 130 participants and more than 500 people attended the event. The Norristown Maenner-Chor has a covered pavilion and indoor air-conditioned seating, offering breakfast, lunch, adult beverages, DJ music, door prizes and basket raffles.

For more information visit www.maennerchorclub.com.