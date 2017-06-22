FOX 29 reporter Chris O'Connell will emcee the 8th Annual Intergenerational 5K Run to Defeat Dementia, Sunday, October 22nd, 8:15am, at Wesley Enhanced Living, 100 Halcyon Drive in Media, PA.

This all-ages event includes kids races and activities, a "Senior Stroll" and one-mile walk in addition to the 5K run.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. Nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year has Alzheimer's or another dementia.

For more information visit www.runtheday.com