Man, 25, dies after Wednesday shooting in Frankford

- A 25-year-old man has died after he was shot in the chest late Wednesday night, police say.

Khristian Scott was pronounced dead Thursday morning after he was shot twice in the chest as he walked down Torresdale Avenue near Scattergood Street.,

Police say Scott was walking down the street carrying food he had just purchased when an unknown suspect opened fire on Scott, striking him twice in the chest.

Officers responded to the scene and found Scott unresponsive and transported him to Aria Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition, and succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

Investigators say they do not have a description of the suspect and are not aware of a motive in the shooting.

Northeast Detective Division is investigating the incident.