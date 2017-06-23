NJ woman charged with manslaughter in fire that killed man, 5 dogs

- On Friday, June 23, authorities announced the arrest of 56-year-old Dianna Lynn Wills of Whiting, NJ for second degree Aggravated Arson and second degree Manslaughter for a Manchester, NJ structure fire that took place in early April.

On Friday, April 7 around 9:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Kingfisher Way in Manchester Township. The Manchester Fire and Police Departments responded to the location, where flames protruded from the roof of the structure.

The homeowner was able to safely exit the structure and summon assistance. Unfortunately, the homeowner’s five dogs were trapped inside the residence and perished in the fire.

The fire ultimately consumed the majority of the structure, resulting in the Manchester Township Building Inspector deeming the dwelling uninhabitable.

The residence next to the structure fire sustained heat damage, and the homeowner, Steve Kundin, had to be transported to Community Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

After investigating the incident, authorities determined an open flame was introduced to available combustibles. Further investigation revealed Wills was at the front door of the structure prior to the homeowner discovering the fire.

On May 31, Steve Kundin died while hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. His death was ruled a homicide.