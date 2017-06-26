Police look to identify body that washed ashore in North Wildwood

- Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that washed ashore this Sunday.

The body of an adult man washed up on the beach between 24th and 25th Avenues Sunday around 9 p.m.

Authorities have described the man as having a medium dark complexion, and believe he may have been in his early 20s. The victim was approximately 5’6”-5’8”, and weighed between 160 and 180 lbs. The victim also had short black hair, no tattoos, and a 1-inch scar on his left shoulder.

Police say the victim was wearing Polo cotton shorts with a drawstring when he was found.

North Wildwood Police are continuing to investigate along with the New Jersey State Police and Cape May County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone with information regarding the victim, or the incident, is asked to contact police.