Police: Counterfeit bills used in Rehoboth Beach

- Police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware are investigating a number of incidents involving purchases made with counterfeit money.

Authorities responded to three separate incidents in the Boardwalk business district over the weekend.

Funland reported two instances in which they received counterfeit bills on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Police say the business received a total of 9 counterfeit $20 bills.

On Sunday, Kohr Bros on Rehoboth Avenue reported they too received a counterfeit $20 bill in a transaction they believe took place on Friday.

Police provided photos of the counterfeit bills and noted that all of the bills had separate and distinct serial numbers, but they were all missing two noticeable security features. None of the bills contained a portrait or a security thread.