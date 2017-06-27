46 charged in joint drug operation in Chester County

- Authorities in Chester County have announced a series of arrests following a joint drug operation aimed at taking out street-level heroin and opioid dealers.

The 8-week operation deemed “Operation Wildfire” resulted in drug dealing charges against 46 defendants.

Authorities say officers purchased heroin, Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Morphine, MDMA, diazepam, and Xanax as well as tradition street drugs including crack cocain and crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators say the deals took place in every region of Chester County.

The joint operation included officers from Chester County Detectives, and number local police departments.

Chester County saw 97 deaths from drug overdoses in 2016.

Among those charged in the operation was Barry Baker Sr., the father of Barry Baker, who is accused of assaulting a disabled man as he exited a convenience store in West Chester earlier this year.