Police: Former youth football coach sexually assaulted three children

- Police in Bensalem have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man with sexually assaulting three juveniles with the reported assaults dating back as far as 1999. Authorities say some of the abuse occurred over several years.

47-year-old Shannon ‘Shawn’ Westmoreland, of West Chester, has been charged with rape, rape of a child under 13, statutory sex assault, and related offenses.

Police say one of the assaults occurred back in 2005 when Westmoreland was working as a football coach at Bensalem Ramblers Athletic Association. The victim was 15 at the time of the incident.

Westmoreland was also charged with sexually assaulting another victim from the age of four, until she was 9 or 10 years old.

The third victim was just 6-years-old when police say Westmoreland sexually assaulted her in 1999, and police say Westmoreland sexually assaulted her again in 2011 when she was 18.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any additional victims are asked to contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719