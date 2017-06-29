VIDEO: SEPTA driver helps blind man cross busy street

- A SEPTA bus driver is being praised for going beyond the call of duty to help a man in need Thursday morning.

Video submitted by FOX 29 viewer Tauheedah Barnes shows an unidentified bus driver helping another man cross the street. Barnes says the man was blind and the driver got off the bus to assure the man made it across the street safe and sound.

Barnes tells FOX 29 the act of kindness took place on the Route 65 bus route around 8:30 a.m. Thurday morning near Henry Avenue and Walnut Lane, just before Wissahickon Station.