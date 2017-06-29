Body found on North Wildwood beach identified

- Police in North Wildwood have identified a body that washed up on the beach this past Sunday as 24-year-old Ismail Ahmed Abdelmonem.

Abdelmonem’s body washed onto the beach between 24th and 25th Avenues back on Sunday.

Investigators worked with federal, state, and county agencies to identify Abdelmonem by fingerprint analysis.

Abdelmonem recently arrived in the United States from Egypt to work on the boardwalk, police say. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Monday, police released a photo of the shorts Abdelmonem was wearing at the time he was found, in an effort to identify him.