Pennsylvania picks 27 medical marijuana program dispensaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Medical marijuana patients will be able to obtain the drug from 52 locations that have just been issued permits by the Pennsylvania government.

The Health Department on Thursday disclosed the 27 entities that can each operate three locations, although some are opting not to run three sites.

The state is posting the winners' applications online and the locations where they will operate.

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana law allows people who suffer from a list of conditions to obtain the drug in pill, vapor, ointment or liquid form.

The state expects patients and caregivers to be able to register in September.

The program is projected to be up and running sometime next year.

Local companies include the following:

Berks County

SMPB Retail, LLC

Bucks County

Franklin Bioscience-Penn, LLC

Chester County

Chamounix Ventures, LLC

Delaware County

AES Compassionate Care, LLC

Montgomery County

Ilera Healthcare, LLC

TerraVida Holistic Centers, LLC

Philadelphia County

PharmaCann Penn, LLC

Restore Integrative Wellness Center, LLC

Holistic Pharma, LLC

Lehigh County

Mission Pennsylvania II, LLC