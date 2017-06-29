Vandals target Ocean City amusement pier twice this week

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a group of vandals who they say trashed a popular amusement park in Ocean City twice this week.

Police say the vandals appear to be teenagers and they were captured damaging property at Playland's Castaway Cove on Monday and Wednesday.

They toppled two soda machines and overturned half of the trash cans at the park, leaving garbage to be strewn about.

The surveillance video includes one of a teen girl holding a fire extinguisher.