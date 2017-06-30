Man charged with killing disabled vet in botched robbery

- Philadelphia Police have charged a 25-year-old man after police say he was involved in a fought and fatally shot a disabled veteran who witnesses say tried to intervene in a robbery.

25-year-old Randy Johnson was later caught after a chase ended with him running into a stranger’s home, where a father and son who lived in the home were able to subdue him.

Johnson has been charged with murder, terroristic threats, and two counts of burglary, FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports.

Police in Olney say they found the victim shot multiple times just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of W. Spencer Street, and two other men running away from the scene. Police say one of them was a friend of the victim, and also a witness, who was armed and chasing the alleged killer.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Howard White, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family said he was fighting with the gunman who was trying to hold up a bar when he was shot.

Then, soon after, the suspect led police on a chase into a stranger’s home in the 6100 block of N. 6th Street.

Schratwieser spoke to the father and son, Javier Vasquez, Sr., and Javier, Jr., after the home invasion. They told him how they took on the gunman, body-slammed him to the ground in their kitchen, disarmed him, and held him until police came. Both say they're each others' hero.

Police arrived, took the suspect into custody, and recovered a gun.

Despite White’s disability, he continued to serve his country and just returned from service a month a half ago, and was waiting to return to Korea.