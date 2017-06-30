Gunman opens fire while driving down South Philly street

- Philadelphia Police are looking for a suspect they say opened fire on another man in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Back on June 20, around 6 p.m. police say a man opened fire from his car window on the 700 block of Tasker Street.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a man in a white Cadillac slow down as he passed the 23-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect then drove around the block, and made a second pass down the same block. As he passed the victim, he slowed down and fired several shots from his car window, before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.