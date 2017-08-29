DA: South Coventry teacher had sex with student

- Authorities in Chester County have announced charges against a South Coventry teacher following allegations she had sex with a student.

Melissa Bonkoski, 38, was a science teacher and softball coach at Owen J. Roberts High School before she resigned in August following an investigation her alleged sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say Bonkoski engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old male student, who was a student in her class during his freshman year.

The investigation began after the victim’s girlfriend found suspicious texts from Bonkoski on his phone. Bonkoski had purchased a disposable phone, solely used for communication with the victim.

Authorities say she began communicating with the victim outside of school, and eventually moved on to kissing him in her car. Bonkoski would also pick the victim up from work, and authorities say the defendant feared he would stop getting rides if he stopped kissing her.

Bonkoski eventually invited the victim to her home, and discussed sexual acts with the victim. Communications continued via phone.

Investigators say the two became sexually involved in December of 2016. The victim eventually tried to cut off communication with Bonkoski, but investigators say she continues to text him, leading to the discovery of the texts.

“Rule No.1 if you are a teacher or coach: Do not have sex with a student,” District Attorney Tom Hogan stated, “Breaking this rule is a one-way ticket to arrest, losing your job, and prison. Not to mention the profound damage to the victim and the school community which you were entrusted to serve.”