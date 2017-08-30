Elderly couple killed in Bensalem house fire identified

- An elderly couple in Bucks County has died after a house fire officials believe was started by a candle during a power outage.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. on Kings Lane in Bensalem.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports there was a power outage in the neighborhood late Tuesday night, prior to the fire.

Neighbors say they saw a candle in a window of the home of the couple, who were in their 80s, earlier in the evening. Initial investigations have led investigators to believe the fire was accidental.

Fire officials say it is not yet known why the power was out, but the responded to a call for arching power lines down in the area earlier in the night.

The victims have been identified as 89 year old Albert Serventi and his wife, 86 year old Eileen Serventi.

The fire was ruled accidental.