Off-duty officer hurt in crash involving shooting victim

- An off-duty police officer was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after his car was struck by a shooting victim in West Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near 54th and Walnut Street.

Police say the 51-year-old shooting victim was shot three times near the 1400 block of South Allison Street. He was struck in the head, neck, and shoulder.

After the shooting, the victim tried to drive away, when he struck a car driven by an off-duty officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the shooting victim was listed in critical condition. Both were taken to Presbyterian Medical Center.