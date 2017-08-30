Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred near the 3000 block of Diamond Street just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say a 57-year-old man was shot once in the neck, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
SKYFOX was over the scene where a car appeared to have crashed into two other cars near the scene. The circumstances around
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.