19-year-old killed in hit and run in Olney, driver sought

- A 19-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood as he rode his bike in a Tuesday night hit and run.

The incident occurred near the intersection of C and Ashdale streets around 11:45 p.m.

Police responded to the scene after receiving numerous 911 calls, an arrived on scene to find the victim lying unresponsive on the highway suffering from a head injury.

The victim was transported to Saint Christopher’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses say the teen was crossing the intersection when a light colored car, believed to be a Honda Civic, struck him and failed to stop, dragging the victim and the bike about 100 feet.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras.

Investigators are continuing to search for the car and driver, describing the car as a 2006 2 door Honda Civic with fog lights, denting in the hood, windshield damage, and a missing front emblem.