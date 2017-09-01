Made in America closures to go into effect Friday, set up continues

- The lineup is locked in and the stages are set as Philadelphia gets ready to kick off the annual Made in America Festival!

Thousands will hit the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend for two days of live music and culture.

Friday morning, a number of stages, tents, and vendors had already been set up as organizers kicked things into high gear. The area around the concert venue will be completely shut down through the weekend.

The closures take effect at 10 a.m. Friday, as the inner and outer lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway close to vehicle traffic, along with Kelly Drive from the parkway to Fairmount Avenue, and MLK Drive to the Falls Bridge.

Closures will remain in effect through Labor Day as festival goers enjoy a two-day, non-stop, ticketed concert events.

There is a list of things you can and cannot bring into the venue, so you are encouraged to check the list out before heading down. Philly police spoke about the event earlier this week and said the department is prepared, noting that our city handles several large-scale events year.

Saturday night, expect to see thousands of people packing the parkway to watch headliner J. Cole, and on Sunday night the big names are concert co-founder Jay Z along with The Chain Smokers.