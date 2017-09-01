Man, 54, gunned down in Frankford overnight

- A 54-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the 4500 block of Griscom Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest once and was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say they did not find much evidence at the crime scene aside from the victim’s hat.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and are hoping surveillance video may provide more information.