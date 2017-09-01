Temple Police searching for missing student, 22

- Temple University police are attempting to locate a missing student who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Jenna Burleigh, 22, was reported missing by the Lower Salford Police Department.

She was last seen in the area of Pub Webb on the 1500 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a white t shirt with writing on the front, with tan boots, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234.