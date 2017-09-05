Dollar store employees tied up by armed robbery suspect

- Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Monday night.

The employees were closing up just after 11 p.m. when the gunman tied them up and forced them into a bathroom.

Police say, the thief cleared out the register and took off.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar store on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators say they found the suspect’s hoodie and hat, and they're looking into surveillance footage from the store.