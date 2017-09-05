Large sinkhole opens in King of Prussia near Rt. 202

- Crews are on the scene of a large sinkhole in King of Prussia Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene near Route 202 and Schaefer Road where the hole opened up Tuesday.

Aerial footage showed the large hole filled with water spanning from the road way to a nearby parking lot.

Local police say the hole was caused in part by a water main break in the area.

The approximately 30-foot wide hole also appeared to have swallowed a street sign.