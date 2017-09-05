DACA supporters rally in Old City as White House announces end to program

Related Headlines Trump ending DACA program

- Nationwide protests are expected Tuesday as young immigrants fight to keep Obama-era protections President Donald Trump vows to dismantle, while they prepared for the worst.

The second day of protests is anticipated amid reports that Trump will announce that he's doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those brought into the country illegally as children.

The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.

Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced President Trump ended the DACA program.

In Philadelphia, DACA recipients, friends, and families gathered at the Department of Justice offices at 200 Chestnut Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

Elected officials, allies and other community leaders who are in support of Philadelphia's immigrant community are expected to speak at the rally.

Speakers include Councilwoman Helen Gym, State Representative Chris Rabb, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Union President Jerry Jordan, Reverend Robin Hynicka of Arch Street United Methodist.

Details of the changes were not clear, including what would happen if lawmakers failed to pass a measure by the deadline.

Supporters of the program took to the streets Monday in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, South Carolina and elsewhere, holding up signs that read, "No person has the right to rain on your dreams" and "You may say I'm a dreamer but I'm not the only one."