2 killed in separate shootings Tuesday night

- Philadelphia Police are investigating two separate homicides in the city Tuesday night.

The first occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Clearfield and Stillman Streets in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and was found by police on the 3000 block of North 25th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The second incident occurred on the 3800 block of Reno Street in Mantua around 9 p.m.

Police say a 50-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Presbyterian Hospital by responding officers. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made in either incident at this time.