- Three students have been hospitalized after officials say they ate cereal bars laced with an illegal substance at a West Philadelphia school.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Monday at Martha Washington Elementary School on the 700 block of North 44th Street.

Police say three seventh grade girls, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old, were transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

According to police sources, a parent of one of the three students told investigators that she purchased the illegal baked good on 4/20 and that her daughter must’ve snatched it from her purse. It’s unclear if the child knew the sweet treat was not only packed with sugar but drugs, too.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," school officials said in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the Philadelphia Police Department on this matter and notifying all school families of what took place."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ths is a developing story. Check back for updates.