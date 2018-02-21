4 arrested after attempted robbery in Woodbury parking garage

- Police have arrested three men and one woman following an armed robbery that left two men injured, including one of the suspects charged.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Gloucester County Parking Garage on Cooper Street for a reported shooting. Police say they determined four suspects had chosen the parking garage as a location to rob a 20-year-old acquaintance.

According to police, a fight broke out, during which the victim was struck in the head with a weapon.

While striking the victim with the weapon, one of the suspects reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand/wrist area.

The victim was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, where he was treated for his injuries. The accused gunshot victim was transported to Cooper University in Camden. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.

As police arrived on the scene, all four suspects fled the area. They were ultimately apprehended and placed under arrest.

Those charged include 24-year-old Doug Henderson of Camden, 18-year-old Brianna Jiminez of Logan, 18-year-old Aleem Clark of Camden, and 19-year-old Braden Wentz of Logan.

Wentz has been charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun. Henderson, Jiminez and Clark were each charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and related offenses.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is urged to contact Det. Morris at (856) 845-0065, ext. 138 or at jmorris@woodburypd.com.