4 charged with theft for bogus Superstorm Sandy aid claims

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Four more people have been charged in New Jersey with filing fraudulent applications for Superstorm Sandy relief.

The new cases announced Wednesday by the state Attorney General's office brings the total number of people charged statewide to 116. Officials say all those false claims are responsible for diverting more than $7 million in relief funds.

The four new defendants - three New Jersey men and another man from New York City - are accused of falsely claiming in their grant and loan applications that their damaged Jersey shore homes were their primary residences at the time the storm hit in October 2012. They're charged with theft by deception.

If convicted, the defendants could each face up to 10 years in prison.