< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F44-dogs-removed-from-delaware-home-after-elderly-owner-dies width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <div id="fb-root"></div><script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=938570826205118";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox29.com"><img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/logo-fox-29-philadelphia-wtxf-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">FOX Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pa-lottery">PA Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/6097998-story">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/photo-galleries">Photo Galleries</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX 29 Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 39°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">Local News </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/6097998-story">Send A Tip!</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness Sake</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/mobile" ><span> Mobile Apps</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/live" ><span> Watch Live</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news" ><span> Local News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box" ><span> FOX Recipe Box</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/tvlistings" ><span> TV Listings</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment" ><span> Entertainment</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q" ><span> The Q</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras" ><span> Webcams</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/pa-lottery" ><span> PA Lottery</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news" ><span> National News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/job-shop" ><span> Job Shop</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv" ><span> Seen on TV</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/6097998-story" ><span> Contact Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/photo-galleries" ><span> Photo Galleries</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus" ><span> FOX 29 Family Focus</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom" ><span> The ClassH-Room</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> <a class="instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> <a class="google-plus" href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a> <a class="rss" href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-a",container:"taboola-navigation-text-links",placement:"Popup Navigation Text Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/392237603-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/28/FOX_29_Weather_Authority__Thursday_updat_0_6837727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 29's Scott Williams has the forecast." title="FOX 29 Weather Authority: Thursday update"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>FOX 29 Weather Authority: Thursday update</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392232991-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/28/Officials_warn_of_PECO_phone_scam_0_6837709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PECO is warning of a new phone-based ripoff in which the caller says you owe money on your account and directs you to an 877 number that sounds legit. Turns out, it's a scam." title="Officials warn of PECO phone scam"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Officials warn of PECO phone scam</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392228767-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/28/Reports__Harper__Phillies_agree_to__330M_0_6837484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After over 100 days on the free agent market, Bryce Harper has decided to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies." title="Reports: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Reports: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/389519768-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/13/5843_Sol024B_LanderPan-PIA054602-full2_1550101670139_6763001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This image taken by the panoramic camera onboard Opportunity shows the rover's now-empty lander, the Challenger Memorial Station, at Meridiani Planum, Mars. Credit: NASA" title="5843_Sol024B_LanderPan-PIA054602-full2_1550101670139-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>15 years of images from NASA Mars rover</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/384381714-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/18/arlington9_1547841906210_6645330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo courtesy of: U.S. Army/Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery)" title="arlington9_1547841906210-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Marine, actor Ermey buried at Arlington</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/377244414-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/george%20w_1544035613118.jpg_6490390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) Former President George W. Bush speaks at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC." title="Funeral for George H.W-401385. Bush"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>State funeral for President George H.W. Bush</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=84161989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5961_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5961"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5961_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5961_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391656280'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4QZBy0nqXXmv_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4QZBy0nqXXmv"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4QZBy0nqXXmv_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4QZBy0nqXXmv_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '391656280'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story391656280" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="391656280" data-article-version="1.0">44 dogs removed from Delaware home after elderly owner dies</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-391656280-391656214"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/26/brandywine_valley_SPCA_44_dogs_removed_022619_1551186198980_6824668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/26/brandywine_valley_SPCA_44_dogs_removed_022619_1551186198980_6824668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Officials have removed 44 dogs from a home in Dover, Delaware, after their elderly caregiver passed away last week.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-391656280-391656214" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/26/brandywine_valley_SPCA_44_dogs_removed_022619_1551186198980_6824668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Officials have removed 44 dogs from a home in Dover, Delaware, after their elderly caregiver passed away last week.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/44-dogs-removed-from-delaware-home-after-elderly-owner-dies">FOX 29 staff </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-391656280" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=44 dogs removed from Delaware home after elderly owner dies&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/26/brandywine_valley_SPCA_44_dogs_removed_022619_1551186198980_6824668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=44 dogs removed from Delaware home after elderly owner dies&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/26/brandywine_valley_SPCA_44_dogs_removed_022619_1551186198980_6824668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/44-dogs-removed-from-delaware-home-after-elderly-owner-dies" data-title="44 dogs removed from Delaware home after elderly owner dies" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/44-dogs-removed-from-delaware-home-after-elderly-owner-dies" addthis:title="44 dogs removed from Delaware home after elderly owner dies"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-391656280");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 26 2019 08:03AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-391656280" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DOVER, Del. (FOX 29)</strong> - Officials have removed 44 dogs from a home in Dover, Delaware, after their elderly caregiver passed away last week.</p><p>Relatives contacted the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) for assistance with the dogs, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.</p><p>The dogs consist of mostly small breeds, including Chihuahuas, Pomeranians and Yorkshire terriers, ranging in age from young adults to seniors.</p><p>The BVSPCA took 30 of the dogs to its Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown. The remaining 14 dogs were tranported to its New Castle campus. All dogs received full veterinary evaluations by BVSPCA's medical team.</p><p>The dogs, who were in good condition at intake, are in the process of being spay and neutered. Officials say 36 of the dogs will be placed up for adoption, and eight will be returned to relatives following their spay/neuter surgeries.</p><p>The BVSPCA expects the first dogs to become available for adoption Tuesday at its New Castle and Georgetown campuses, then some on Wednesday at its West Chester campus.</p><p>Any dogs who need time to adjust or require significant medical care will remain in the BVSPCA's care as needed.</p><p>“We appreciate the next of kin taking a proactive role to ensure the safety and well-being of these dogs,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb.</p><p>Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so <a href="https://bvspca.org/donate/give/">here</a>.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="907" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBrandywineSPCA%2Fposts%2F10157113461734808&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">
false
false
false
Up Next:
false
false
false
false
false
false
Popular
false
false
false
Recent
Bryce Harper to sign with Phillies
Kraft pleads not guilty to prostitution charges
Roseman: Eagles won't franchise tag Nick Foles
Flyers beat Sabres 5-2, keep slim
Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories
false
false
false