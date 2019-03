- Officials have removed 44 dogs from a home in Dover, Delaware, after their elderly caregiver passed away last week.

Relatives contacted the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) for assistance with the dogs, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The dogs consist of mostly small breeds, including Chihuahuas, Pomeranians and Yorkshire terriers, ranging in age from young adults to seniors.

The BVSPCA took 30 of the dogs to its Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown. The remaining 14 dogs were tranported to its New Castle campus. All dogs received full veterinary evaluations by BVSPCA's medical team.

The dogs, who were in good condition at intake, are in the process of being spay and neutered. Officials say 36 of the dogs will be placed up for adoption, and eight will be returned to relatives following their spay/neuter surgeries.

The BVSPCA expects the first dogs to become available for adoption Tuesday at its New Castle and Georgetown campuses, then some on Wednesday at its West Chester campus.

Any dogs who need time to adjust or require significant medical care will remain in the BVSPCA's care as needed.

“We appreciate the next of kin taking a proactive role to ensure the safety and well-being of these dogs,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here.