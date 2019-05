Related Headlines ACCT Philly out of kennel space; adopters sought

- ACCT Philly will begin a two-week shutdown of major operations, including dog adoptions and owner surrenders, Saturday as the shelter continues to tackle an upper respiratory infection (URI) in a number of dogs at its kennels.

Though ‘kennel cough’ isn’t unusual in shelter environments, ACCT Philly determined that precautionary measures were warranted due to some unusually severe pneumonia cases that have led to the deaths of some of the affected dogs.

“After consulting with national experts and other partners, ACCT Philly has been advised that the best chance of restoring health in its kennels will require a two-week shutdown of adoptions as well as the sheltering-in-place of dogs already in its kennels,” ACCT Philly said in a statement.

During the two-week period, the shelter says it must avoid any new dog intakes “as much as possible,” adding that it will not accept new owner-surrendered dogs unless the dog is a risk to public safety or is ill or suffering. Such instances would require euthanasia, per the shelter.

The organization’s help desk plans to assist dog owners who must surrender their pets by providing additional options to consider for their pet.

ACCT Philly is the only open-intake shelter in Philadelphia.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Starting this weekend, ACCT Philly is working to secure a limited amount of space away from the general population to house and quarantine a few incoming stray dogs. The shelter’s goal is to cycle any stray animals who enter its facility into the quarantined area for a 48-hour hold period. If no owner shows up to retrieve a pet, the animal will then be transferred to another rescue as quickly as possible.

ACCT Philly is urgently seeking donations, fosters and volunteers as it attempts to tackle the fast-spreading infection.

As of Saturday, three cats, 14 kittens and one dog are timestamped for euthanasia. The shelter currently has more than 100 cats and 100 dogs available for adoption.

Those interested in helping high-risk animals at ACCT Philly, but cannot commit to adoption or fostering, can pledge donations to urgent dogs and cats through its Love Local Program.

A pledge is a promise to donate to the rescue group that pulls a given animal from ACCT Philly. Individual pledges help accumulate the necessary funding for participating rescue groups to save urgent animals.

Volunteers say that rescues are more likely to pull animals, particularly those with expensive needs, when they see pledges have been made.

ACCT Philly is still accepting long-term dog fosters at homes with no other pets. Cat adoptions will also remain open during the two-week shutdown.

The shelter is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Normal adoption hours are weekdays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.