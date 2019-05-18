Authorities say a New Jersey middle school principal tried to sexually assault a 16-year-old former student.

Paul Iantosca was suspended from his post at Valleyview Middle School in Denville following his arrest, which was announced Friday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Morris County prosecutors say the 52-year-old Randolph resident "engaged in acts" with the girl, but did not disclose further details. He's charged with luring, child endangerment and attempted sexual assault.