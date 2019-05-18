Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Kensington left a 22-year-old man in extremely critical condition.
Just before midnight, officers responded to the 2000 block of East Orleans Street, where the victim was found suffering from three gunshot wounds to the back and one to his head.
Police say a 22-year-old male was shot three times in the back and once in the head on the 2000 block of E Orleans St. The victim was taken by police to Temple Hospital where he is in extremely critical condition according to police. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/nZbM4oZFP7 — Andrew Adamson (@AndrewDAdamson) May 18, 2019