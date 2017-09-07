Airport car rental theft suspect in custody, 3 at large

- One suspect is in custody as Philadelphia Police continue to search for a number of others after they say a group of young men worked together to steal 3 rental cars off a lot near the Philadelphia International airport.

Police say the thieves struck at the Thrifty Car Rental lot on the 7500 block of Holstein Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a theft and witnessed a group of four cars driving together in a line away from the scene.

Responding officers followed the cars to Southwest Philadelphia, where they say the suspects parallel parked the three stolen cars and attempted to get back into the car fourth car that was used to drop them off.

All four of the suspects then attempted to flee the scene on foot, but officers were able to catch a 17-year-old suspect and take him into custody. A short time later, the handcuffed suspect was able to get away from the officer.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the handcuffed suspect returned to his home, where he was confronted by his mother, who noticed the handcuffs and called police to report her son. Officers responded to the home and took him into custody without further incident.

The incident comes just over a month after four armed men held up another rental car lot at gunpoint, stealing four cars that were recovered later that day.