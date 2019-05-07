< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Armed carjacking ends with crash in Kensington, 4 suspects arrested
Posted May 07 2019 07:38AM EDT PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - An armed carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia ended with a crash in Kensington and four people arrested on Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint in front of his home on the 6400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

A cell phone belonging to the man's daughter was still inside his pickup truck, which police used to track down the vehicle.

The carjackers were arrested after crashing the truck on East Tioga Street in Kensington.

Police also recovered a stolen gun from inside the truck. More Local News Stories class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say 27-year-old&nbsp;Eric Garcia Mulero was sitting in a car when he opened fire on Cesar Rodriguez, who was hit in the chest neck and face." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man shot, seriously injured during child custody exchange in Bethlehem
Posted May 07 2019 08:21AM EDT
Updated May 07 2019 08:26AM EDT

Authorities say a man was shot several times by his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend during a child custody exchange.

The shooting in Bethlehem occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 27-year-old city resident Eric Garcia Mulero was sitting in a car when he opened fire on Cesar Rodriguez, who was hit in the chest neck and face. The woman and the child were not injured. The woman and the child were not injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/murphy-says-revenue-up-but-he-still-seeks-tax-hike-on-rich-1" title="Murphy says revenue up, but he still seeks tax hike on rich" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov. Murphy says revenue up, but he still seeks tax hike on rich
Posted May 07 2019 08:21AM EDT

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says tax revenues are coming in higher than expected and is proposing property tax relief if lawmakers pass a an income tax increase on millionaires.

Murphy, a Democrat, says he would put $250 million toward property tax relief if the Democrat-led Legislature approves his proposal to raise income tax rates on people making more than $1 million.

Murphy didn't say exactly how he would help residents paying property taxes, which are levied at the local level. He spoke Monday at a town hall. Phil Murphy says tax revenues are coming in higher than expected and is proposing property tax relief if lawmakers pass a an income tax increase on millionaires.</p><p>Murphy, a Democrat, says he would put $250 million toward property tax relief if the Democrat-led Legislature approves his proposal to raise income tax rates on people making more than $1 million.</p><p>Murphy didn't say exactly how he would help residents paying property taxes, which are levied at the local level. He spoke Monday at a town hall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lawyers-name-100-more-accused-new-jersey-predator-priests" title="Lawyers name 100 more accused New Jersey predator priests" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Pixabay)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Lawyers name 100 more accused New Jersey predator priests
Posted May 07 2019 08:00AM EDT

Attorneys for a man seeking to force New Jersey's five Roman Catholic dioceses to release their clergy abuse records have issued their own list of more than 300 priests accused of child sexual abuse.

More than 100 of the names released by attorney Jeff Anderson Monday were not on the lists of credibly accused priests distributed by New Jersey's dioceses in February. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/house-dems-renew-probe-on-hurricane-response-in-puerto-rico-1" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kris&#x20;Grogan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/man-shot-seriously-injured-during-child-custody-exchange-in-bethlehem" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;27-year-old&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Eric&#x20;Garcia&#x20;Mulero&#x20;was&#x20;sitting&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;car&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;opened&#x20;fire&#x20;on&#x20;Cesar&#x20;Rodriguez&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;hit&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;chest&#x20;neck&#x20;and&#x20;face&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot, seriously injured during child custody exchange in Bethlehem</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/murphy-says-revenue-up-but-he-still-seeks-tax-hike-on-rich-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Tim&#x20;Larsen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Murphy says revenue up, but he still seeks tax hike on rich</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/lawyers-name-100-more-accused-new-jersey-predator-priests" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pixabay&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawyers name 100 more accused New Jersey predator priests</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/education-secretary-teachers-should-protest-on-adult-time-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United&#x20;States&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Education&#x20;Betsy&#x20;DeVos&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Evan&#x20;Walker&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Education secretary: Teachers should protest on 'adult time'</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 