- An armed carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia ended with a crash in Kensington and four people arrested on Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint in front of his home on the 6400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

A cell phone belonging to the man's daughter was still inside his pickup truck, which police used to track down the vehicle.

The carjackers were arrested after crashing the truck on East Tioga Street in Kensington.

Police also recovered a stolen gun from inside the truck.