Authorities: NJ man shot wife who he thought was 'possessed'

FRANKLIN, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a northwestern New Jersey man fatally shot his wife because he believed she was "possessed."

Sussex County prosecutors say 79-year-old Joseph Salokas was in the midst of an "acute psychiatric event" when he fatally Loretta Salokas around 2 a.m. Monday in their Franklin home. The couple had been married for 59 years.

Prosecutors say Salokas allegedly fired one shot from his registered, 32-caliber handgun, striking her in the neck. He then called 911 to report the shooting.

Responding officers found Loretta Salokas dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Joseph Salokas has been charged with murder and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say Salokas is being treated in a hospital. But they will seek to have him transferred to a state psychiatric facility.