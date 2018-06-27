Body pulled from lake in Sicklerville

- Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a New Jersey lake Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to Scenic Point Circle in Sicklerville for a report of a body in the water. Authorities located the deceased along the shore line.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, saying there is no apparent danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or its anonymous crime tip line at (856) 842-5560.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by texting the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD, along with the tip, to 888777. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.